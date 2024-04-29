Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY24 guidance at $4.85-5.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $105.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

