Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.87. 10,885,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,611,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.