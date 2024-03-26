Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $241.21. 1,114,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.17 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.