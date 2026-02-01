ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $49.67 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $49.67 million and $4.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,103,577,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,269,206 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,103,554,373.586425 with 1,088,227,485.6299477 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

