Comparing BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 0.94% 16.72% 7.02% Carbon Streaming -24,852.70% -4.10% -3.94%

Volatility and Risk

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -81.73, indicating that its stock price is 8,273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 7 8 0 2.53 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

BorgWarner presently has a consensus target price of $47.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given BorgWarner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Carbon Streaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.09 billion 0.72 $338.00 million $0.63 75.73 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 45.66 -$67.37 million ($0.35) -1.70

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Carbon Streaming on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.