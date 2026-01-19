Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Barloworld”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 119.26 $22.06 million ($0.12) -55.33 Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.42 $79.96 million N/A N/A

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Barloworld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -16.17% 1.49% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats Barloworld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

