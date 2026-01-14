SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) were up 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.01. Approximately 119,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 114,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.38 million during the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use.

