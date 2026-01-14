Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 9134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olympic Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $490.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

In other news, COO Andrew S. Greiff sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $181,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,767.56. This represents a 27.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 81.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc is a leading metals service center headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, specializing in the distribution of carbon, stainless, aluminum and alloy sheet, plate, bar, tubing, and piping products. The company offers a broad range of metals in various grades, sizes and dimensions, serving customers across a variety of industries. Olympic Steel operates as a one?stop source for metals procurement, providing both standard inventory offerings and custom?cut pieces to meet specific customer requirements.

Through its network of service centers in the United States and Mexico, Olympic Steel provides a suite of value?added processing services, including precision laser and plasma cutting, shearing, slitting, shearing, forming, plate burning, leveling and robotic welding.

