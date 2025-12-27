Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $100.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

