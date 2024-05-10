Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Insider Paulo Pisano Sells 227 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paulo Pisano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,780.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,532.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3,420.07.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.