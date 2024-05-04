NETGEAR’s (NTGR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BWS Financial currently has a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,898. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $195,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after buying an additional 967,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 279.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.