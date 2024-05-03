FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hillenbrand, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

