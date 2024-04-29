ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $522,509.04 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

