Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 15th (ACN, AIG, ALCO, AMPS, AMRK, ASRT, BHE, BSRR, CASY, CRK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $295.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $409.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $17.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Reliance (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

