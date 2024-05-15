United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 14,671 shares of company stock worth $107,243 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

