Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 225,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,298. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

