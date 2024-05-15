KRYZA Exchange (KRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,098.47

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $98.14 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01241831 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

