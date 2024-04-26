Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 3,886,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.