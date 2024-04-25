Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Grows By 5,212.5%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 5,212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 566,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.37.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

