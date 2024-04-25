Syon Capital LLC Buys 313 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $166.81. 12,457,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.