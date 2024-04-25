US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Up 11.8 %

OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,866. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

