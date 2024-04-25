US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Up 11.8 %
OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,866. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About US Nuclear
