Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $8.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,039,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,278,984. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

