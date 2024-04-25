Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.31. 483,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

