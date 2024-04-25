iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 2,301,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,925. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

