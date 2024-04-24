Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,456,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,844,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.