IFG Group (LON:IFP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.00

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.40). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.40), with a volume of 270,874 shares traded.

IFG Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.

About IFG Group

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

