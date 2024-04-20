Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 17,050 shares trading hands.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

