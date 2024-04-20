NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.95

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.95 and traded as low as $27.51. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 16,386 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

