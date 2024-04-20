United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.