TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.49% of TKO Group worth $351,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,731,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TKO Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,939. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

