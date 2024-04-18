TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TGTX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.86 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

