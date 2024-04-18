Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

