CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 23,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 4,582,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652,502. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.