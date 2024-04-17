John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 17,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

