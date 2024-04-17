CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
CEVMY stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.
