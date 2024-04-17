CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMY stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

