Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

