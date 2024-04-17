Bison Wealth LLC Sells 292 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

