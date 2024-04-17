Bison Wealth LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

