Bison Wealth LLC Sells 907 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,408 shares of company stock worth $9,802,401. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

