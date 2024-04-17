iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

