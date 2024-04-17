Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $204.50

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI opened at $198.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.62. HEICO has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

