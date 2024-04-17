Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Allegion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.