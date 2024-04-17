Haleon (NYSE:HLN) vs. Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Head to Head Comparison

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon 9.28% 12.55% 6.13% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Haleon has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, indicating that its stock price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haleon and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $14.05 billion 2.63 $1.30 billion $0.28 28.93 Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Haleon and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Haleon beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

