Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

NYSE:BC opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

