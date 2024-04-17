FY2024 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSEC opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.67. VSE has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

