StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.01.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
