StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

