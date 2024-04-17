StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $4,874,524. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

