Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. 3,388,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. The company has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

