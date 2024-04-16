Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230,352 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.