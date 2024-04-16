Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Decreases By 14.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.12. 5,597,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.